Sask. Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone leaves position, effective immediately

Scott Livingstone is no longer the CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

An SHA news release sent Thursday said the board of directors received notice that Livingstone has left his position, effective immediately.

"The board is grateful for Scott's leadership during the creation of the SHA and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said.

"As CEO, Scott demonstrated a commitment to patient- and family-centred care and provided stability during a time of substantial change and significant pressures on the health system due to COVID."

The release did not indicate why he has left or when the board received notice.

Andrew Will has been appointed as the interim CEO, according to the release.

Will was born and educated in Saskatchewan. He has served in executive leadership positions for health regions in both Saskatchewan and Alberta, including CEO of four health regions and acting CEO of the former Saskatoon Health Region.

He also served as executive vice president of clinical support services for Alberta Health Services. Will has also served as the chief executive officer of 3sHealth. Before being named interim CEO, Will was the vice president of infrastructure, information and support for the SHA.

The release said updates on recruiting a permanent CEO will be made available as soon as possible.

No operations or services have been affected during this time, according to the release.

"Our board is committed to ensuring this transition process ensures operational continuity and stability for our health system."