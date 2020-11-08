Schools in Regina, Milestone report classroom closures related to COVID-19

The Holy Rosary Community School is closing a classroom after an individual at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release published Saturday, Regina Catholic Schools said the impacted classroom would be closed until Nov. 18. All other classrooms would remain open.

Students in the affected classroom were already informed of the test results.

The Regina Catholic Schools news release said any parent or child that starts to show symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the 811 HealthLine.

Meanwhile the Prairie Valley School Division announced another classroom at Milestone School would be closed for 14 days, after a second individual tested positive for COVID-19.

The school division said it was working closely with public health staff to ensure the necessary measures are being taken to protect staff and students at Milestone School.

Close contacts of the latest positive case were to be contacted by public health staff.

Students in the affected classroom are set to transition to online learning. Students are expected to return to class on Nov. 20.

The school itself and unaffected classrooms inside the school will remain open.