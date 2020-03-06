Most speeding tickets in Regina school zones issued on weekends and evenings

More than half the photo radar tickets issued in Regina school zones were on the weekend or in the evening.

​​​​​​There were 14,797 photo radar tickets issued in Regina school zones in 2019, according to SGI.

Of those, 6,321 tickets were on the weekend and another 2,639 tickets were issued after 5 p.m. CST on weekdays.

There were 5,837 tickets issued (or about 40 per cent of the total) issued on weekdays before 5 p.m. CST

Last September Regina lowered speed limits in school zones from 40 kilometres per hour to 30 kilometres per hour.

The city says the lower speed limits are meant to reduce the risk of collisions in school zones.

The speed limits are in effect from 7a.m. to 7 p.m. CST seven days a week.

In Saskatoon the speed limit in school zones is also 30 kilometres per hour, but they are only in effect on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST from September to June.

Last fall Marcus Brewer, a research engineer with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, told CBC that if the City of Regina wants more people to obey school speed zones, it should limit the length of the zones and shorten the hours they're in effect.

Brewer said enforcement is an effective way to have people slow down, but drivers will also naturally slow down when they see students.