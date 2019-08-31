People ticketed for speeding in Regina school zones during pandemic won't get money back: Fougere

Despite musing openly about it this summer, Regina Mayor Michael Fougere says the city won't be giving people refunds if they got a speeding ticket in a school zone during the pandemic.

The reduced speed limits in Regina school zones remained in place, even when schools were closed during the early months of the pandemic.

Fougere has previously said it was unfair people were getting ticketed. The city waived parking fines during the same period.

In an interview with CBC Radio's The Morning Edition Thursday, Fougere — who is seeking a third term as mayor in the November municipal election — said he was sorry he couldn't get the refunds off the ground, but the province also collects money from those fines. He says the province discouraged the city from trying to refund people for speeding tickets.

"When we did our COVID actions ... we ought to have probably acted differently in this regard but we didn't, and for that I do apologize," Fougere said.

Fougere says in retrospect, the speed limit in school zones should not have been enforced this summer, but since it was, he says the tickets will need to be paid or fought in court.

As for the fairness of the tickets, Fougere said there could be arguments on both sides.

"One the one hand, it is clearly marked as a 30 km/h zone ... when people are driving, they should follow the rules. And for the most part, they do that," Fougere said.

"The other side is an extraordinary circumstance of a pandemic ... that's compelling as well."

The Morning Edition - Sask 7:02 Regina's mayor talks parking lots and speeding tickets Michael Fougere and city council approved a temporary parking lot at the site of the former Capital Pointe project. We ask the mayor why, and where he's at on paying back fines for speeding tickets in school zones this summer. 7:02

Regina's election is on Nov. 9. In addition to Fougere, eight others have announced their intention to run for mayor: Darren Bradley, Jim Elliott, Tony Fiacco, Jerry Flegel, Mitchell Howse, Sandra Masters, Bob Pearce and George Wooldridge.