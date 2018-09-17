School bus narrowly avoids crash with truck near Kisbey, Sask.

Blaize Maygard was driving a school bus with 15 kids on board on Friday when he noticed a pickup truck swerving toward him.

Immediately, he started braking. As the truck came closer, he made a crucial decision to get out of the way.

"It was really close," he said.

"I yelled to the kids 'Hold on' and went right into the ditch."

Mygard estimates that he was driving about 40 km/h when he decided to get out of the path of the truck. By the time he turned off into the ditch, the truck was just a couple vehicle lengths away.

Despite his corrective measure, he said the truck narrowly missed hitting the back of the bus.

This happened near the Flying G Ranch by Kisbey, Sask., at around 3:30 p.m. CT. Two kids suffered minor injuries and were released the same day. One girl suffered a minor concussion and another had chest pains.

Maygard said he saw the truck take off after the near-miss but he heard later the driver turned himself into police shortly thereafter.

According to Maygard, the man told RCMP he had fallen asleep.

"[I was] scared for the kids and just scared, like what's this guy doing?" he said.

But afterwards, feelings of anger emerged as well. For Maygard, it came too close for comfort.

"Kids could have gotten hurt. Someone could have died," he said.

After the incident, he had a message for his fellow drivers.

"If you're tired, don't drive."