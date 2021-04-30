School bus, truck collide near Lloydminster, Sask.

A truck and a school bus collided northeast of Lloydminster, Sask., Friday morning, but it appears nobody was seriously hurt.

It happened around 8 a.m. CST on Highway 3, about 60 kilometres northeast of the city that straddles the Saskatchewan-Alberta border and just west of the village of Paradise Hill.

According to the RCMP, the bus was turning left onto the highway when it was struck by the truck.

The truck rolled into a ditch.

The bus had 10 students on board, but RCMP say they aren't aware of anyone on it being injured. The bus was stll driveable after the crash.

The man driving the truck was checked out and released at the scene.

Police are investigating the crash.