First-time school bus riders in Regina get opportunity to learn safety before classes start
Kids shown how to behave, what to expect while riding the big yellow bus
Students have a lot to think about on the first day of school. How to safely ride a big yellow bus doesn't have to be one of them.
Kids, parents and caregivers are invited to take part in the third annual First Ride program happening at the Evraz Place parking lot Wednesday.
Students will be shown proper pedestrian, cycling and bus safety, along with what's expected while on board.
The program, offered in partnership with Regina school divisions, is running two sessions on Aug. 21, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. CST. Registration opens a half hour before each session.
Members of the Sask Safety Council, CAA Saskatchewan and school resource officers will be on hand for the event.
Drivers reminded to adjust road habits
The Canada Safety Council issued the following reminders for drivers as this back-to-school season brings school buses back onto roads:
- Drive at an appropriate speed. Be aware of the child's presence and be prepared to stop suddenly.
- It is against the law to pass a school bus when its red signal lights are flashing. This is true regardless of the driver's direction. There is an exception for oncoming traffic on a median-divided highway.
- If a school bus is approaching, do a quick scan. Check the area to see if there are any children waiting nearby, and be prepared to stop if the bus signal lights come on.
- A school bus is also required to stop at all railway crossings. Be on the lookout for these and prepare accordingly.
- Be mindful of the potential for more kids on roads. Especially at crosswalks, on the roadways and in school zones. By being aware of surroundings, drivers have the necessary time to react to the unexpected.
