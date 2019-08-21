First-time school bus riders in Regina get opportunity to learn safety before classes start

Students have a lot to think about on the first day of school. How to safely ride a big yellow bus doesn't have to be one of them.

Kids, parents and caregivers are invited to take part in the third annual First Ride program happening at the Evraz Place parking lot Wednesday.

Students will be shown proper pedestrian, cycling and bus safety, along with what's expected while on board.

The program, offered in partnership with Regina school divisions, is running two sessions on Aug. 21, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. CST. Registration opens a half hour before each session.

Members of the Sask Safety Council, CAA Saskatchewan and school resource officers will be on hand for the event.

Drivers reminded to adjust road habits

The Canada Safety Council issued the following reminders for drivers as this back-to-school season brings school buses back onto roads: