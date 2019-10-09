School bus, 2 cars collide on Ring Road

A school bus carrying 11 elementary school children collided with two cars in the southwest-bound lane of Ring Road Wednesday morning, police say.

The children on the bus and the occupants of the cars were not injured in the 8:30 a.m. collision, which occurred between Wascana Parkway and Assiniboine Ave., police said in a news release.

Another bus was dispatched and the children were taken from the accident site.

The road was icy, police said, but it was unknown whether that was a major contributing factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.