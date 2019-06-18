Unknown 'scammers' offered a fake job at the GTH

The Global Transportation Hub (GTH) says it learned last month that someone had posted a fake ad for a job at the GTH online, leading to more than a dozen job seekers contacting the organization directly.

That prompted the Crown corporation to post a warning in red at the top of its website.

"If you responded to a job posting related to the GTH, please take precaution as this is an online scam," the website says. "The GTH is not currently hiring for any positions with the organization."

The GTH says the online ad offered an office administration position.

On its website, the GTH is warning the public about an online scam involving a fake job offer at the GTH. (www.thegth.com)

Matt Schroder, acting CEO of the GTH, said in an email that more than a dozen people contacted the GTH directly about the ad.

'Online scam'

CBC found a recently deactivated post that fits the description the GTH offered.

It reads "the Global Transportation Hub is looking for a front desk receptionist who will be responsible for handling front office reception and administration duties," the post says, adding the position pays $33,000 to $35,000.

The GTH says someone posted a job offering a fake administrative assistant position at the GTH. CEO Matt Schroeder said while he hadn't seen the original ad himself, this seems consistent with his understanding. (indeed.com)

In an email, Schroder said that as soon as the GTH learned about the ad it asked indeed.com to remove it.

He said it appears that whoever posted the position was attempting to get job-seekers to contact them directly.

"It is believed that submissions were made through email and applicants were subsequently contacted by the scammers via text message and email," Schroeder wrote.

The GTH said the people behind the scam told the applicants the receptionist position had been filled but there was a personal assistant position available.

"The scammers extended job offers to the applicants and communications included fake phone numbers and email addresses for Matt Schroeder [the name of the real acting CEO of the GTH] and a fictional Angel Schroeder," the GTH said.

The GTH has contacted the RCMP about the matter and says the police haven't opened an active investigation, but that people affected by this scheme are encouraged to reach out to police.

GTH is downsizing, not hiring

Not only is the GTH not hiring right now, it is getting ready to lay off virtually its entire staff.

Yesterday the organization announced that starting October 1, the GTH will be run and marketed by Colliers International.

The government made this move because the organization is deeply in debt and hasn't sold any land for about three years. In addition, the GTH was embroiled in a high-profile land scandal.

Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for the GTH, said Thursday that once Colliers has taken over, the GTH will have just one part-time position remaining — that of CEO.

"The rest of the staff has either been relocated elsewhere or has been terminated," Morgan said.