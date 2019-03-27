Saulteaux First Nation man dead after being hit by semi

Battlefords RCMP said a 34-year-old man is dead after being hit by a semi.

The collision took place on Highway 4, near the Saulteaux First Nation, around 3:30 a.m. CST Sunday, according to a news release.

The highway was closed for investigation for about six hours, according to police.

The man, who was from the Saulteaux First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release his identity.

No charges have been laid, but police said the investigation is still ongoing.