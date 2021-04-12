SaskTel waives data overages charges due to remote learning until June 30

SaskTel is waiving data overage charges starting today until June 30 to help people who are working remotely or learning online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province announced the change today as a number of schools in Regina and the southeast moved to remote learning as COVID-19 cases rise. The seven-day average of new cases is 261, and 300 new cases were announced Monday.

SaskTel business or consumer customers on the postpaid wireless plans, no strings prepaid wireless plans or SaskTel fusion internet plans will not be charged for going over data limits.

"With the added increase in COVID-19 variants in the province and the return to online learning, our government understands the importance of staying connected during these trying times," Don Morgan, the minister responsible for SaskTel, said in a statement.

"It has been a stressful year and waiving data overages will alleviate the worry of data usage for SaskTel customers until the end of the school year."

SaskTel President and CEO Doug Burnett said in a statement that it's meant to help with stress.

"This has certainly been a challenging year for everyone, and we hope that by the end of this offer, things will be returning to normal for most folks."

SaskTel said its internet plans are already unlimited so customers can use the internet as much as needed without additional fees.