SaskTel's annual report shows a $6.4M increase in profits

SaskTel took in $127.4 million in profits during its last fiscal year, an increase of $6.4 million from the year before, according to a provincial news release.

The Crown corporation's annual report, which covers the fiscal year that ended March 31, was released Monday. It attributes the profits to increased adoption of its wireless service in Sask. and people signing up for services offered over SaskTel's fibre network.

SaskTel brought in $1.3 billion in revenue, with more than 40 per cent of that from wireless service. The number of subscribers went up by about 2,500 people compared to the same time last year.

Slightly less than 30 per cent of the revenue came from maxTV, internet and data, while most of the rest was brought in from "local access, enhanced services" and long distance calls.

SaskTel increased the dividends paid to the Saskatchewan Crown Investments Corporation to $116.3 million, which was $26.4 million more than the previous year.