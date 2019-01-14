Skip to Main Content
SaskTel says phone outage, now resolved, was caused by partner network
Updated

SaskTel says phone outage, now resolved, was caused by partner network

A problem with long-distance or toll-free calls in Saskatchewan has been fixed, according to SaskTel.

Outage affected people throughout the province

CBC News ·
SaskTel is reporting issues with long-distance and toll-free calls across the province. (Shutterstock)

An outage affecting long-distance and toll-free calls throughout the province has been fixed, according to a news release from SaskTel.

The problem was happening with both landlines and cell phones, said Greg Jacobs, a spokesperson for SaskTel.

Jacobs said it is "virtually impossible" to know how many people were affected, but he said the problem was occuring across the province.

The Crown Corporation tweeted about the outage Monday morning.

Incoming and outgoing calls were both affected, according Jacobs.

Several police services in the province also lost their non-emergency lines, but they have since been restored.

Jacobs said the outage was caused by a problem with one of the networks operated by a SaskTel service partner.

Anyone who is still experiencing problems is asked to contact SaskTel's support line at 1-800-727-5835.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|