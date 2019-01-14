SaskTel says phone outage, now resolved, was caused by partner network

An outage affecting long-distance and toll-free calls throughout the province has been fixed, according to a news release from SaskTel.

The problem was happening with both landlines and cell phones, said Greg Jacobs, a spokesperson for SaskTel.

Jacobs said it is "virtually impossible" to know how many people were affected, but he said the problem was occuring across the province.

The Crown Corporation tweeted about the outage Monday morning.

9:26 AM: We are aware of issues with not being able to call Long Distance and Toll Free Numbers from landlines or cell phones. We are working to fix this issue as quickly as possible and will update this post when more info is available. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skoutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skoutage</a> —@SaskTelSupport

Incoming and outgoing calls were both affected, according Jacobs.

Several police services in the province also lost their non-emergency lines, but they have since been restored.

Jacobs said the outage was caused by a problem with one of the networks operated by a SaskTel service partner.

Anyone who is still experiencing problems is asked to contact SaskTel's support line at 1-800-727-5835.