Skip to Main Content
SaskTel repairs outage affecting large region of central Sask.
Saskatchewan

SaskTel repairs outage affecting large region of central Sask.

SaskTel said the outage was caused by a damaged fibre cable.

SaskTel said the outage was caused by a damaged fibre cable

CBC News ·
SaskTel announced a large outage in central and south-central Saskatchewan on Monday. (Neil Cochrane/CBC)

A SaskTel outage affecting Internet, wireless and home phone services in large areas of south-central and central Saskatchewan was repaired Tuesday morning. 

On Monday, SaskTel technicians said the cause was a damaged fibre cable and that repair work was underway. SaskTel said it was completely fixed at approximately 2 a.m. CST Tuesday. 

The affected areas were: Abernethy, Balcarres, Bladworth, Cupar, Dysart, Earl Grey, Fort Qu'Appelle, Lanigan, Lemberg, Lipton, Lumsden, Nokomis, Punnichy, Raymore, Regina Beach, Sask Beach, Semans, Southey, Strasbourg and Viscount.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now