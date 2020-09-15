SaskTel repairs outage affecting large region of central Sask.

A SaskTel outage affecting Internet, wireless and home phone services in large areas of south-central and central Saskatchewan was repaired Tuesday morning.

On Monday, SaskTel technicians said the cause was a damaged fibre cable and that repair work was underway. SaskTel said it was completely fixed at approximately 2 a.m. CST Tuesday.

The affected areas were: Abernethy, Balcarres, Bladworth, Cupar, Dysart, Earl Grey, Fort Qu'Appelle, Lanigan, Lemberg, Lipton, Lumsden, Nokomis, Punnichy, Raymore, Regina Beach, Sask Beach, Semans, Southey, Strasbourg and Viscount.