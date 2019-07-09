SaskTel increases internet prices for 3 plans

SaskTel says about 150,000 people will be affected by a price increase in their internet plans.

Three plans affected by the change are the "interNET 5," the "interNET Extended 5" and the "infiNET 40."

The "interNET 5" and "interNET Extended 5" plans are both increasing by $5 a month, while the "infiNET 40" plan is increasing by $2 a month.

Michelle Englot, a spokesperson for SaskTel, says it is periodically necessary to adjust rates.

"It is a competitive market, however; we do continually look at enhancements to our services and our networks," Englot said.

The company's annual report was released on Monday, it shows SaskTel took in $127.4 million in profits during its last fiscal year.