Sasktel employee fired after using corporate credit card for $18K of personal purchases, loss report says

A SaskTel worker was fired for misusing a corporate credit card from November 2021 to February 2022, according to the latest Crown Investment Corporation loss report (CIC).

The employee used the credit card for personal purchases totalling more than $18, 000, the report says.

SaskTel conducted an investigation, but the worker refused to meet with security officials to explain the charges and was subsequently fired the following day.

The worker failed to pay the outstanding amount and SaskTel withheld their final paycheque, the report says.

As part of corrective measures, an employee's manager will now be contacted if the employee does not submit corporate credit card expenses within seven calendar days a statement being issued. Also, credit cards will be temporarily locked if expenses have not been submitted within two weeks of the date of the statement.

The incident has been reported to police and SaskTel will follow any legal action deemed necessary, the report says.