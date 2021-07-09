SaskTel reports $11M increase in net income during pandemic

While many businesses felt the impact of COVID-19 and a shift to remote work, SaskTel continued to have a robust revenue stream during the pandemic.

The reliance on wireless services over the past year appears to have benefited the Crown corporation's bottom line, according to its 2020-21 annual report, which was released Thursday.

The telecom reported net income of $130.8 million for 2020-21, an increase of $11 million from last year.

"We saw about a 37 per cent increase in data consumption.… [That] is very significant," and about one-third more traffic than SaskTel handled the previous year, said president and CEO Doug Burnett.

The corporation's wireless revenue increased by $34.3 million from last year to about $610 million, making up just under half of the company's net income.

On Wednesday, two other Crown corporations released their annual reports, revealing drops in net income from the previous year.

During a press conference shortly after SaskTel announced its annual report, the Opposition NDP called for the province's Saskatchewan Party government to reduce the dividends paid by SaskTel to the Crown Investments Corporation (CIC) — the holding company for the province's Crown corporations.

"This is an amazing company that can work with partners and connect Saskatchewan in a way that's expedient, but they need capital," said Trent Wotherspoon, Opposition critic for the CIC. "This year they're taking over $100 million from SaskTel."

Trent Wortherspoon, the Opposition critic for the Crown Investments Corporation, called on Saskatchewan to cut the dividend paid to the CIC from SaskTel. The Crown corporation paid a dividend on $110.5 million. (CBC)

SaskTel paid a dividend of $110.5 million to CIC during the 2020-21 fiscal year, an increase of $3.3 million from the previous year, according to the annual report.

SaskTel chief financial officer Charlene Gavel said during a press conference on Thursday that the dividend amount was "completely reasonable" for SaskTel.

The corporation said that as part of its COVID-19 response, it waived data overage charges and tried to increase capacity for broadband for people working and being educated at home.