SaskTel to launch 5G in Saskatchewan in 2021

SaskTel says it will be spending $323 million in Saskatchewan in 2021-22. As part of this, the Crown corporation will be spending $55 million to start building its 5G network and modernize its existing infrastructure.

A 5G network will mean faster internet service, more bandwidth and fewer dropped calls, SaskTel said in a news release. The 5G network will launch on select towers later this year, SaskTel said.

Currently, SaskTel's 4G LTE network provides service to more than 99 per cent of Saskatchewan's population, including more than 1,000 cell sites throughout the province.

An additional $27.5 million is earmarked for the next step of network enhancements, along with another $7.5 million for the final phase.

SaskTel will also be spending $85 million to bring fibre optic cable to more communities and $66.1 million to improve customer service and operations.