SaskPower warns customers about door-to-door rebate scam
10% rebate began Dec. 1, but no application is required
SaskPower is warning the public about potential scam artists who are collecting information from its customers.
On Tuesday, the company rolled back customers' power bills by 10 per cent, fulfilling a campaign promise by the Saskatchewan Party.
The rebate is automatic and nobody has to fill out an application.
However, SaskPower says they've been told about people going door-to-door in Regina telling customers that they have to apply.
"One scammer has been described as wearing a blue uniform with no logos, a name tag, and wearing a mask," the company said in a news release.
Although there's no money changing hands, SaskPower thinks the scammers want to use the information for illegal purposes.
They say if anybody encounters one of these people, they should call SaskPower customer service (1-888-757-6937) or the police.
Rebate will last for a year
The provincial government says the rebate will continue for a year and will cost $262 million.
The money will come out of the general revenues, rather than from SaskPower.
Customers with Saskatchewan's two municipal utilities, Swift Current Light and Power and Saskatoon Light and Power, will receive the same rebate.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.