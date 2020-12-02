SaskPower warns customers about door-to-door rebate scam

SaskPower is warning the public about potential scam artists who are collecting information from its customers.

On Tuesday, the company rolled back customers' power bills by 10 per cent, fulfilling a campaign promise by the Saskatchewan Party.

The rebate is automatic and nobody has to fill out an application.

However, SaskPower says they've been told about people going door-to-door in Regina telling customers that they have to apply.

"One scammer has been described as wearing a blue uniform with no logos, a name tag, and wearing a mask," the company said in a news release.

Although there's no money changing hands, SaskPower thinks the scammers want to use the information for illegal purposes.

They say if anybody encounters one of these people, they should call SaskPower customer service (1-888-757-6937) or the police.

Rebate will last for a year

The provincial government says the rebate will continue for a year and will cost $262 million.

The money will come out of the general revenues, rather than from SaskPower.

Customers with Saskatchewan's two municipal utilities, Swift Current Light and Power and Saskatoon Light and Power, will receive the same rebate.