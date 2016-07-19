SaskPower 10-megawatt solar project enters RFP stage

SaskPower is now accepting proposals for a 10-megawatt solar project it says will help meet its goal of reducing Saskatchewan's carbon footprint

The request for proposal (RFP) phase of the project opened Tuesday and will remain open until mid-October, according to a news release.

The successful proposal is expected to be announced by early 2020, with work to get underway as early as December 2021.

"We're moving into the request for qualification phase where proponents are going to make more detailed plans and then submit them to that process." said Joel Cherry, spokesperson for SaskPower.

There are thirteen pre-qualified proposals that have passed all requirements from first phase to be eligible to submit during the RFP process.

SaskPower did not say where the solar development must take place. Each proponent is required to have completed an environmental screening, have an adequate land base and to determine the effects on local habitat.

Saskatchewan has stated goals of reducing carbon emissions to 40 per cent less than 2005 levels by 2030 and incorporating 60 megawatts of renewable energy produced by either solar power or wind turbines into the provincial power grid by 2021

The crown corporation says that SaskPower will not be the only energy producer for the objective of 60 megawatts or new renewable energy. It will be using the Power Generation Partner Program and its 32 business partners in the province to help produce and sell energy back to the province.

"Going forward we are taking a look at other means of increasing solar power production as well and that's going to include partnerships with First Nations Power Authority as well as other community driven projects," SaskPower President and CEO Mike Marsh said in the release.