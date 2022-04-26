Power still out for 500 customers in southeast Saskatchewan after weekend storm
SaskPower bringing in workers from across the province to help repair damage
About 500 customers still without power in southeast Saskatchewan should have service restored today, according to SaskPower.
The customers have been without power since Saturday when a spring storm brought heavy, wet snow and high winds that snapped power poles and downed lines across a swath of the province from about 70 kilometres west of Estevan to Broadview in the north.
Originally about 24,000 customers had their power knocked out, but service was restored to all but 4,500 by Monday.
By Tuesday morning 500 customers were still without power.
SaskPower spokesperson Scott McGregor said the Crown utility was bringing in about 200 workers from Prince Albert, Kinderlsey, Saskatoon and Tisdale Tuesday to aid in the extensive repair work needed.
"Once we're able to get all of our residential and farm customers restored, the focus will then move on to the oilfield customers and the infrastructure that's not critical to public safety," McGregor said.
SaskPower has so far trucked in more than 600 power poles and 2,200 cross arms used to hold power lines to repair infrastructure damaged or destroyed in the storm.
While power should be restored Tuesday to all residential customers affected by the storm, McGregor said some of the repairs will be temporary.
"Planned outages in a couple days, maybe in a week or so, will be needed to make that repair permanent."
