Frost blamed for SaskPower outage in Regina and surrounding area

SaskPower crews have been scrambling to restore power to hundreds of homes in Regina and the rural area surrounding it this morning.

The power went out around 2:30 a.m. CST in east Regina and outside the city. SaskPower said the outage was likely due to rime frost that accumulated on power lines, weighing them down and causing damage.

A spokesman said Thursday morning crews had found some of the damaged lines. Power was back on in parts of Regina as of 9:30 a.m. CST but there was still no estimated time for when the lights outside the city would be restored. They were continuing to look for other damage.

The following neighbourhoods and areas are affected:

5:55 AM: Pilot Butte, Emerald Park, Rurals around Zehner & Frankslake as well as in Regina: Greens on Gardiner UPDATE 1. Status: Crews have found some line damage and are continuing to patrol and work on repairs, no ETR. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skoutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skoutage</a> —@SaskPower

8:35 AM: Repairs have been completed and power restored in Windsor Park, Eastgate, Woodland, Grove, Wascana View, Varsity Park, Gardiner Heights, Wood Meadows, Riverbend, East Pointe Estates, Gardiner Park areas. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skoutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skoutage</a> —@SaskPower

Power in the Greens neighbourhood has yet to be restored.