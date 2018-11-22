Skip to Main Content
Frost blamed for SaskPower outage in Regina and surrounding area

SaskPower says Wednesday's rime frost weighed down power lines, causing some to break. Crews were called out early Thursday morning.

Power went off at 2:30 a.m. CST in and around Regina

At its peak, the power outage affected a wide area east of Regina as well as within city limits. (SaskPower)

SaskPower crews have been scrambling to restore power to hundreds of homes in Regina and the rural area surrounding it this morning.

The power went out around 2:30 a.m. CST in east Regina and outside the city. SaskPower said the outage was likely due to rime frost that accumulated on power lines, weighing them down and causing damage.

A spokesman said Thursday morning crews had found some of the damaged lines. Power was back on in parts of Regina as of 9:30 a.m. CST but there was still no estimated time for when the lights outside the city would be restored. They were continuing to look for other damage.

The following neighbourhoods and areas are affected:

Power in the Greens neighbourhood has yet to be restored. 

