SaskPower lost $172M last year — a record amount

SaskPower is reporting it lost $172 million last year, the most the company has lost in its history.

It is among a number of Saskatchewan Crown corporations reporting worse financial numbers than last year, in their annual reports released on Friday.

In total, the province's Crowns reported consolidated net earnings of $7.4 million, well below the $361 million they reported last year.

SaskEnergy, the natural gas utility, made $59 million, down from $158 million. SGI Canada, which offers property and casualty insurance in five provinces, made $24 million, 70 per cent less than the $82 million it reported last year.

Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck with opposition critics Trent Wotherspoon (right) and Aleana Young (left) speak a media event in Regina on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Will Draper/CBC)

The release of the reports was, unlike other years, not accompanied by news releases, technical briefings for journalists or press conferences. NDP Leader Carla Beck said the government is tight-lipped because of the "terrible" numbers.

"What they seem to don't want to do here with these Crown annual reports is to provide any accountability or be subject to any scrutiny," she told media on Tuesday.

But Crown Investments Corporation Minister Don Morgan said the upcoming three byelections — set for Aug. 10 in Regina Coronation Park, Regina Walsh Acres and Lumsden-Morse — preclude the government from holding media conferences.

In the last three years, all Crown corporations had released their reports by July 10. This year, however, they were released late in July. The byelections were called on July 13.

'This is about affordability'

Beck said she believes the reports were released later this year to intentionally coincide with the byelections and evade scrutiny.

"This is why families are paying $1,608 more in taxes and utilities," she said. "This is why SaskPower bills continue to climb and instead of owning their mistakes, what we see from this government is them trying to pull a fast one over on the public."

Power rates have been increased by four per cent twice in the past year — in September 2022 and April 2023.

The NDP's SaskPower critic, Alena Young, said the numbers have a direct impact on people living in the province.

"Quite frankly, this is about affordability. It's a cost-of-living crisis right now," she said.

Crown Investments Corporation Minister Don Morgan says an unanticipated increase in natural gas prices played a role in SaskPower's losses. (CBC)

Morgan said a largely unanticipated increase in natural gas prices played a significant role in SaskPower's losses.

"It was a strong belief amongst a lot of people in the province, certainly not all of us but certainly amongst some people, that natural gas prices were very low and would stay very low. And they didn't."

In its annual report, SaskPower said it plans to get back to black by next year, budgeting a $23-million surplus. It said a four per cent utility rate increase, plus increased demand, should help offset expenses.