SaskPower preparing to install 20,000 new smart meters

SaskPower is planning to install 20,000 new smart meters at businesses and industrial sites around Saskatchewan.

The crown corporation is rolling out its plan to move toward a smart grid, where existing power meters will be replaced by smart meters. Joel Cherry, spokesperson for SaskPower, said the current meters will only be installed at commercial and industrial sites.

The crown currently has no plan or timeframe for residential smart meter installations. In 2014 more than 105,000 smart meters were recalled and uninstalled after it determined the meters were responsible for 10 fires.

Cherry said the fires we caused due to dust and moisture in the meters causing an electrical short.

"We've learned from lesson from the past and we're making sure that the meters we have now they do meet high specifications," said Cherry. "They're not going to be vulnerable to the same sort of issues that happened last time."

New installations are limited to commercial and industrial meters because commercial meters are more expensive than residential meters.

At the moment the company responsible for delivering the devices, Sensus, is working with SaskPower to develop a residential model of the smart meters.

Cherry said that the new meters will offer more accurate readings for customers, which could translate to cheaper power bills. Also, it means that power outages will be fixed more quickly.

"We don't know the power has gone out until our customers call and tell us. So if the power goes off in a given area someone there has to call in," said Cherry.

According to SaskPower there are already more 8,000 smart meters installed province-wide.