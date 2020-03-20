SaskPower announces $7 million to improve reliability in downtown Regina

SaskPower says it will spend more than $7 million this year upgrading its electrical system in Regina's downtown to improve reliability.

The announcement comes on the heels of a large power outage Tuesday morning that affected many homeowners and businesses in Regina.

The outage seemed to be concentrated in the southern half of the city and hit several neighbourhoods, including downtown, the city's General Hospital, Broders Annex, Whitmore Park and Hillsdale.

In a news release Thursday, SaskPower said it will be replacing downtown underground cables, switches and duct banks through the summer and fall. Construction crews will also replace or remove other equipment that is at or near the end of its life.



"This work will help bolster the reliability of the electrical grid and help pave the way for the future," said Shawn Schmidt, vice president for SaskPower distribution and customer services.

"This work will also help reduce the number of outages for several areas of Regina and will eventually help our crews locate and resolve outages faster in the future through smart technology."

SaskPower says it has spent $45 million since the Regina Downtown Improvement program first began in 2012. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said the news is welcome, both due to safety concerns and for businesses.

"In terms of the pandemic, in that kind of transition into working from home, maybe some more residents and businesses are affected [by the power outages]. It literally shuts down work for hours for employers here in the city as well," said Masters.

"So it's about investing in an aging infrastructure. We're looking to grow post pandemic, to have an economic boom and a speedy recovery, and investments like this are definitely going to help with that."

Judith Veresuk, executive director of the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District (RDBID), said they are thrilled with SaskPower's investment in the downtown area.

SaskPower said there may be planned power outages and traffic disruptions periodically over the summer and fall, but that it is aiming to conduct work downtown with minimal impact to customers.

Power outages can be frequent in the Queen City and often affect the central business district.

"I think it's as normal as can be expected given the age of some of the infrastructure. But it's definitely an inconvenience," Veresuk said. "We are all very excited to see that investment coming and hopefully reduce the number of outages."

Benefits to the downtown economy

Veresuk said downtown Regina is poised to handle the traffic detours and other communication needs that come with construction.

"We do have experience, having done infrastructure communications last year and the year before that with Victoria Avenue. So this will be just an extension of the communication process that we typically use in the summer."

Veresuk said the RDBID welcomes the construction crews.

"Last year when the construction workers came downtown for work on Victoria Avenue, there were a lot more folks in our coffee shops," Veresu said. "It was great for those coffee shops and lunch spots to see workers back downtown."

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters says the investment is welcome both due to safety concerns and for businesses. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Masters echoes Veresuk's enthusiasm over having workers return to Regina's downtown core, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"This is putting construction folks to work, which we know they're down in numbers in terms of employment. So from a construction worker perspective, that's fantastic," Masters said.

"Putting bodies into our downtown, supporting our downtown businesses ... we couldn't ask for anything better."