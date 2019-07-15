Roaring sound that woke Regina residents caused by saltwater erupting from SaskEnergy cavern

SaskEnergy says a loud roaring sound that woke up some Regina residents around 6 a.m. CST Monday was caused by a blowout of salt water from one of the Crown corporation's decommissioned natural gas caverns just south of the city.

People in the area said the sound went on for about 45 minutes and was about the same as a jet engine at takeoff power, though the volume rose and fell. The cavern is located just south of Harbour Landing, behind the Paisley Golf Oasis Practice Range.

Casey MacLeod with SaskEnergy said the company was doing a planned procedure when crews had an unplanned release of a small amount of natural gas and saltwater.

The sound was caused by the water being under high pressure and shooting out around a wellhead that acts as the access point down into the cavern.

When SaskEnergy decommissions a natural gas storage cavern, they fill it with water to hold the integrity of the structure, MacLeod said. Since the caverns are mined out of a salt formation, the water eventually turns into brine. Over time, a little bit of natural gas works its way up to the top of the cavern, so SaskEnergy schedules procedures to get rid of it.

"What we had this morning was some of that brine escaping at a higher pressure from around one of our cavern facilities," MacLeod said.

A satellite view of the SaskEnergy natural gas storage cavern facility, located just south of Regina. (Google Maps)

Exactly how the salt water ended up being pressurized enough to erupt out the top of the cavern is still under investigation.

MacLeod said the incident is considered a saltwater spill and an environmental cleanup will begin as soon as the site is safe. She said they'll be assessing where the salt landed.

She said there is no danger to the public but that a small amount of natural gas escaped with the plume of saltwater.

There are multiple decommissioned natural gas caverns just south of the city.