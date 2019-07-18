SaskEnergy flaring gas in Regina on Thursday morning

SaskEnergy is telling the public there will be a controlled gas flare Thursday morning on the south edge of Regina.

The Crown utility corporation said people may see flames coming from the stack at its border station at 4800 Pasqua Street between 7 and 8 a.m. CST.

That's near the intersection of Lewvan Drive and the Trans-Canada Highway.

The flaring is done to allow routine maintenance work to be done on the gas line system.

SaskEnergy says it won't disrupt service to customers.