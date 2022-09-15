SaskEnergy cut emissions in 2022, but goal of 35% reduction by 2030 just a start: environmentalist

SaskEnergy says in the last fiscal year it has cut its emissions by seven per cent, according to its latest sustainability report

The crown corporation says it's added solar panels to 40 of its facilities, and 40 facilities will have solar panels installed by the end of 2022-23. The report says the company's goal is to cut emissions of its operations by 35 per cent by 2030.

Bob Halliday, vice-president of the Saskatchewan Environmental Society, says it's a good start, but he'd like to see SaskEnergy go much further in its reduction goals.

"Do they think they'll be net zero emissions by 2050, which is kind of a societal garden target for many organizations and countries even?" Halliday asked.

SaskEnergy says next year it is putting $5 million toward energy-efficiency programs such as customer rebates to replace natural gas equipment with high-efficiency ones.

"A 35 per cent reduction by 2030 is pretty good if they're going to have a 70 per cent deduction reduction by 2040, and 100 per cent by 2050," Halliday said.

"This is only step one, is the way I look at it."

Don Morgan, minister responsible for SaskEnergy, said the crown corporation has made significant progress in developing a plan to reach the 35 per cent target.

"Several initiatives are already underway to cut emissions by integrating renewable electricity at SaskEnergy facilities, reducing the amount of vented gas from operations, and optimizing operational practices and infrastructure," Morgan said in a news release.

Halliday said cutting emissions by reducing natural gas venting is "low-hanging fruit" of the corporation's greenhouse gas reduction program.

Halliday said other initiatives — like using heat recovery units to generate electricity at compressor stations and solar panels for electricity generation — are a move in the right direction.

But he'd like to see more details in the report.

"The report notes 25 per cent of emissions are from gas venting, but that's it. What percentage, for example is from electricity, buildings or transportation?" he said.

And he said SaskEnergy is currently part of the federal Output-Based Pricing System, which has the effect of reducing carbon taxes that are passed onto consumers.

But there is a possibility both SaskEnergy and SaskPower may be removed from this system if Canada continues to fail to meet its GHG reduction targets. That would mean higher prices for consumers.