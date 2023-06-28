SaskEnergy proposes rate adjustments that would decrease customers' bills

SaskEnergy is applying to the Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel to adjust its service rates — changes the Saskatchewan NDP says don't go far enough.

If approved, the average residential customer will save about $68 a year, according to the government.

The adjustments include a 22-per-cent decrease to the commodity rate, but that's contrasted with a five-per-cent delivery rate increase.

If the application for rate adjustments is approved, the change will come into effect on Oct. 1.

Don Morgan, the minister responsible for SaskEnergy, said in a press release that the propose rate adjustments stemmed from a "drop in the market price of natural gas, as well as SaskEnergy's continued focus on price risk management."

This adjustment comes after a notable jump in rates last August, when SaskEnergy increased its delivery rate by eight per cent and its commodity rate by 31 per cent.

Erika Ritchie, the NDP critic for SaskEnergy, wrote in a statement that the average $5.66 per month residents would save doesn't go far enough.

"We've been calling on the Sask. Party government to scrap their rate hikes to energy bills for months," said Ritchie. "It shouldn't take until the eve of a by-election for them to do the right thing."

"This government is sitting on a billion-dollar surplus, and with commodity prices falling, there's no reason they can't reverse their power rate hikes, too."

In April, the provincial government asked the SRRP to cancel rate increase applications from SaskEnergy. Morgan said he made that decision in order to keep energy costs affordable for costumers and to maintain stability.