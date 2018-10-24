Yellow Quill First Nation, City of Saskatoon announce new urban reserve

Saskatoon is now home to Canada's newest urban reserve.

The Yellow Quill First Nation and the City of Saskatoon announced the creation of the First Nation's second urban reserve in the city, located at 224 Fourth Ave. S. — currently home to the First Nations Bank of Canada — on Wednesday.

It's next to Yellow Quill's first urban reserve, at 240 Fourth Ave. S.

Yellow Quill First Nation Chief John Machiskinic said attaining urban reserve status is an important milestone for the band.

"The designation of reserve status will support us in securing additional tenants who value an on-reserve location in a major downtown centre," Machiskinic said. "We are proud to celebrate this achievement today."

He said the new urban reserve also adds another source of revenue for the band, which will assist in funding initiatives for on- and off-reserve band members.

The new urban reserve will be the sixth in Saskatoon, the city said in its news release.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said the last 30 years of work creating urban reserves with Indigenous partners is a point of pride for the city.

"I would like to thank the community of Yellow Quill First Nation for investing in Saskatoon with this urban reserve and for their commitment to working together with our community," Clark said.

Previous agreements negotiated between the Yellow Quill First Nation and the city of Saskatoon will be updated to reflect the status change of the new property.

Yellow Quill First Nation has plans to build a new office building at its first Saskatoon urban reserve, at 240 Fourth Ave. S., as long as an anchor tenant is found.

Decisions surrounding the creation of urban reserves are the federal government's responsibility.

Federal Minister of Indigenous Services Jane Philpott offered her congratulations to the people of Yellow Quill First Nation.

"This added urban land provides an important opportunity to advance economic growth and development in the community," she said.

Yellow Quill First Nation is about 200 kilometres east of Saskatoon.