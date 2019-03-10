'I just love it': Saskatoon umpire hopes to inspire others to step up to the plate

No baseball game is complete without an umpire. And even though there's still snow on the ground, umpire Heath Mulligan can't wait to get started.

Mulligan is a part of the Saskatoon and District Baseball Umpires Association and is looking for new recruits.

Clinics begin in April and the season starts hitting in May, so now is the time to begin looking, Mulligan said.

"It's a little bit less all consuming," Mulligan said. Coaching is a lot more work than umping behind the scenes, he said.

"It's, you know, get out to the ball field in enough time to prepare for the game and then go have some fun running around. So it's much less of a time commitment," he said.

Some people umpire for more than 100 games a season and others umpire for two weeks total in the summer.

"It's a chance to be around baseball as much or as little as you like."

Heath Mulligan said he loves the sport and everything about it; including, the freshly mowed lawn, dust in his eyes, knees being sore and watching it. (Submitted by Heath Mulligan)

Mulligan is in his fifth year of being an umpire. He started after his children grew out of the sport.

"I sat out of baseball essentially for a summer and I missed it so much," he said. "I stuck my nose into umpiring and I love it."

There were quite a lot of fun things that have happened in his umpiring career so far, Mulligan said, including getting to know the other umpires, seeing the kids grow from 10-year-olds to trying out for Team Canada and seeing his son step up to the plate.

"Which is super fun because usually the other team says 'well this is really going to be fair' but I always tell them 'yeah I know, it's not really fair for my kid because he's not going to get a fair shake because to be honest he never took out the garbage and this is my revenge.'"

The provincial Midget AAA Championship Umpire team. From left: Heath Mulligan, Scott Mills, Gary Dodds, Travis Wourms, Aaron Szevolt, Riley Csenar and Colin Spence. (Submitted by Heath Mulligan)

He hasn't gotten too much push back from players and coaches, Mulligan said. He's also seen many of them for years so they know him.

"Generally, I found that the players are pretty good if you look like you're trying your best and if you're generally where you're supposed to be, they understand and if you know if you're apologetic too," he said. "'Hey, if I'm wrong, man, I'm sorry I saw this.'"

"You got to be a little bit of a diplomat but it isn't that bad," he said.

There might still be snow on the ground, but that hasn't stopped the Saskatoon and District Baseball Umpires Association from recruiting for the season. We check in with umpire Heath Mulligan as he shares stories of life 'behind the plate'. 10:09

Looking ahead to the 2019 season, Mulligan said he's excited about every part of the game.

"Fresh mowed lawn and dust in my eye and sweat and really sore knees because I mentioned before I'm old," he said. "And I love it. I just love it."

"I love the smell of the the ballparks the smell of fresh mowed lawn and I like the dust blowing around a little bit and I like the atmosphere and baseball is one of my favourite sports for a lot of the reasons like that. It's a relaxing kind of calm sport to sit and watch."

"It's beautiful to me."

Free umpire clinics start on April 7 in Saskatoon and people of all ages are welcome, Mulligan said.