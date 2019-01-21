Former Saskatoon teacher sentenced to 3 years on child porn and child luring charges

A former Saskatoon high school teacher has been sentenced to 36-months after pleading guilty in November in Saskatoon Provincial Court to charges of child pornography and sexual exploitation.

Rhett Lundgren was arrested and charged after police allegedly found child pornography on devices seized on Dec. 8, 2016. The 41-year-old was a teacher at Walter Murray Collegiate in Saskatoon at the time of his arrest.

The three-year sentence was requested by a joint submission from the defence and Crown.

The charges included making arrangements to commit a sexual offence against a child, attempting to access child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Justice R.C. Mills said Lundgren is intelligent enough to know better and that Lundgren knew what he was doing was wrong.

An agreed statement of facts was submitted in court. It detailed Lundgren making arrangements online with an undercover officer to meet at a Saskatoon pool with what Lundgren thought was an eight-year-old girl and her uncle. Lundgren cancelled the plan but was arrested later that day.

Lundgren also pleaded guilty to using Facebook to facilitate sex with a 17-year-old Red Deer student. Those charges stem from when Lundgren was a teacher in Red Deer in 2008 and include one count of sexual exploitation and one count of child luring.

Lundgren must register as a sex offender, have a DNA sample taken and have no contact with the Red Deer teen.

The charges were the result of a Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigation.