Over 200 protesters show their support for Ukraine at Saskatoon rally

Over 200 people came together in Saskatoon on Sunday afternoon to show their solidarity with Ukraine, raise awareness about the war and ask the world to help the country.

People were holding signs as well as blue and yellow Ukrainian and red and white Canadian flags during the rally outside of city hall.

Organizers Iryna Matsiuk said one of the key goals of the event was to talk about how to support people living in Ukraine.

"We knew that we will have a lot of people coming today," said Matsiuk, who is a volunteer with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

"Over the last couple of days we've got an outpouring support from everybody — our neighbours, our coworkers."

Most of Matsiuk's family, including her mother, grandmother and sisters are living in Ukraine, she said.

She said seeing so many people coming out to support the cause is heartwarming.

"As a community, we will be able to do a lot and we really appreciate it," said Matsiuk.

"We really, really, really need the support while we are going through this hard time."

Mayor Charlie Clark was among the people attending Sunday's Support Ukraine Now rally in Saskatoon outside of city hall. (Theresa Kliem/CBC)

'It's not a conflict, it's a war,' says newcomer from Ukraine

Like Matsiuk, Kateryna Gnatiuk still has a lot of family in Ukraine.

The woman from southern Ukraine is a recent immigrant to Canada who arrived in Saskatchewan last year.

Now she has to watch her former home city being attacked.

"Already [for] three days, Mykolaiv is under the fight with Russian soldiers," she said.

Every morning Gnatiuk and her husband get up around 4 or 5 a.m. to check in with their families in Ukraine, including her mother, grandmother, siblings, and her husband's parents.

"I promised to myself, don't cry," she said.

"I have to call to my family with Ok-mood and just ask, are you ok? Did you sleep? Did you eat?"

Kateryna Gnatiuk and her husband drove from Watson in eastern Saskatchewan to Saskatoon to participate in Sunday's Support Ukraine Now rally outside city hall. (Theresa Kliem/CBC)

Gnatiuk and her husband drove more than 150 kilometres from the town of Watson to attend the Saskatoon rally.

Gnatiuk said she wants people to remember that Russia started the war against Ukraine.

"It's not a conflict, it's a war," she said.

"We are here to protest against [the Russian invasion] and to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian community."

'We as a community need to be together'

Kevin Kardynal is both extremely angry and sad about what's happening in Ukraine.

Some of his close friends in Kyiv have been called to the front lines, said the past president of the Saskatoon branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

"I can't even imagine what that's like," he said.

"Nobody wanted this. Nobody needed this, including the people of Russia who are also going to be suffering now with the sanctions on Russia."

However, seeing all the people gathered outside Saskatoon City Hall gave him hope. He said many people feel helpless and are looking for an outlet, .

"We as a community need to be together," said Kardynal.

"We need to talk to each other. We need to see each other and help."