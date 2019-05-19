Saskatoon's 1st Contemplative Arts Festival happening this week

Artists and artisans are coming together for the first Contemplative Arts Festival of Saskatoon.

The unique idea came about when Brenda Baker was talking to a minister about the current state of the world, and how political divisions and climate change are darkening the outlook for the future.

As they talked, they agreed on the need for actions and activities that would strengthen their community and the people in it.

"We need to find some time to just stop and be and strengthen ourselves," Baker told CBC's Saskatchewan Weekend.

That sparked the idea for the Contemplative Arts Festival — with a focus on activities requiring deep and serious thought, such as meditation.

"I'm hoping that people will walk away feeling stronger as people. That they will have found a community that is interesting, that's fun," said Baker, the festival chair. "But also very welcoming and accessible."

Contemplative Arts Festival of Saskatoon runs from May 23 to 26. (Contemplative Arts Festival of Saskatoon/Facebook)

It runs from May 23 to May 26 at the Grosvenor Park United Church. Activities include storytelling, photography, journalling and meditation.

Baker will be running a poetry workshop for kids curious about writing "soul poetry" to encourage them to open up.

"I'm excited to do this," she said. "Children who actually have a lot of deep thoughts get a chance to express those purposefully."

The first ever Contemplative Arts Festival takes place in the Bridge City this week. We'll check in with organizer Brenda Baker to hear why taking time for quiet reflection is perhaps more important now than it ever was. 9:46

As well, Lyndon Linklater will be teaching a workshop on birch bark baskets.

"He told me that there's a kind of process people go through when they built these baskets that is very deep and you learn things as you go along about yourself and about life," Baker said.

Bread-kneading as contemplative art

One unique contemplative art form is bread-making. That workshop is being run by Dawn Weber, who has been making bread for about 55 years, and started at age 11.

"It's kind of a quiet time," Weber said. "It's private and you get to think — and when you get into the rhythm your mind is just in a zone."

The workshops later this week have a four-person limit.

For people who want to try break-making as a contemplative are but aren't able to attend the festival, Weber has two pieces of advice.

"Know the type of dough you're making," she said. "And don't give up."

"Just keep trying," she said. "Bread doesn't have to look perfect to be tasty ... and you'll know you have accomplished something."

One of the pieces of the Contemplative Arts Festival of Saskatoon is the All Beings Confluence art installation, composed of long, narrow sheer fabric panels, each representing a single living being. (Contemplative Arts Festival of Saskatoon/Facebook)

Ironically, being the chair of the festival isn't really contemplative for Baker, she said with a laugh.

"I think after the festival I'll have a couple of good down days where I can just be contemplative and come back to myself that way," she said.