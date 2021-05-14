Saskatoon road workers attacked with shovel, skateboard, police say

A man is facing two assault charges in connection with an attack in Saskatoon that sent two city road workers to hospital.

Police say the city employees were working at 1st Ave. S. and 20th St. E. at about 8:20 a.m. CST on Wednesday when a man threw a shovel at one of them. When the other worker tried to step in, that person was struck with a skateboard.

Before that incident, the suspect was reported to have damaged a vehicle with his skateboard.

The man fled and the workers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The city's director of roadways, Goran Saric, called it an "unfortunate and kind of shocking experience."

Suspect spotted kicking a bus

The workers are recovering at home and the city is trying to give them all the support they need, he said.

On Thursday morning, police got a call about the suspect, who had just been witnessed kicking a city bus.

Police arrested a man, who has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.

The accused, 29, is also charged with mischief over allegations he damaged property.

Saric says he wants the public, including drivers, to respect city workers and be polite.

"I think it's really important that people are aware that they're out there, that they're doing a job for the benefit of the entire city," he said. "They take pride in what they do."