Saskatoon's 2023 Remembrance Day in photos

Remembrance Day in Saskatoon took place with a ceremony at the Sasktel Centre on Saturday morning. 

2023 event marks important anniversaries for Royal Canadian Navy Volunteer Reserve, RCMP

Liam O'Connor · CBC News ·
People in various military uniforms are following Mike Su in a parade
Parade commander Lt.-Cmdr. Mike Su leads the march bringing everyone off of the stage at the Remembrance Day ceremony at Saskatoon's SaskTel Centre on Saturday. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)

The annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Saskatoon's SaskTel Centre on Saturday morning marked several anniversaries for the Canadian military.

First established in 1923, the Royal Canadian Navy Volunteer Reserve celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2023. 

Many naval reservist volunteers served in the Second World War, and today, reservists make up a third of the over 12,000 members of the Royal Canadian Navy, according to a news release from the Saskatoon Remembrance Day Committee.

The event also recognized the 150th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the 30th anniversary of the battle of the Medak Pocket in Croatia.

Here are some of the images CBC captured at the 2023 ceremony.

A crowd of military personnel are gathered
Various military branch members prepare backstage before the start of the parade. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)
A person in a military uniform is speaking to another seated person in a military uniform
Art Hunter, left, chats before the ceremony with Frank Atchison, right, who served in an artillery unit in the Second World War and is now the oldest Shriner in Saskatchewan. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)
two people in military uniforms with their back to the camera are looking up a screen playing a video in the arena
Two people in uniform stare up at a Remembrance Day video featuring various veterans telling stories about their service. (Liam O'Connor/CBC )
Rows of members in the Remembrance Day parade stand still with their arms by their sides
Members in the Remembrance Day parade stand in place in the SaskTel Centre. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)
Wearing a blue uniform Loreena McKennitt sings into a microphone
Celebrated singer-songwriter Loreena McKennitt performs the national anthem after the parade entered the arena. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)
On the floor of the arena some members of the parade sit and clap while others stand
Members of the parade applaud during the ceremony. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)
a white cenotaph is lit up on the floor of the arena
The lights in the arena dim and the cenotaph is put under a spotlight for the two minutes of silence. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)
Aaron Vopni is playing the trumpet with a spotlight on him in the dark
Capt. Aaron Vopni plays The Last Post and Rouse during the ceremony. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)
a bead of sweat drips from Antony Curti's nose
During his first time as a cenotaph guard, a bead of sweat drips from Const. Anthony Curti's nose as he stands in position for the entire ceremony. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)
A knife on the back of a cenotaph guard shimmers because light hitting it in the darkness
A ceremonial knife strapped to the back of a cenotaph guard shimmers in the spotlight. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)
hands are clapping for veterans standing up out of their seats
A speaker at the ceremony asked the veterans sitting in the arena to rise for applause. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)
Reginald Harrison is saluting someone who is saluting him
Reginald Harrison, a 101-year-old Second World War veteran, salutes a cenotaph wreath-layer after the wreath was presented. Harrison served with Bomber Command in England and is now an honorary Snowbird. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)
close up shot of Reginald Harrison's military medals on his jacket
Reginald Harrison's military service medals hang on his jacket. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)
A large bell is on display
HMCS Saskatoon's ship bell was on display for the ceremony. The bell of a ship is preserved for ceremonies after a ship is decommissioned and dismantled for scrap parts. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)
Wearing a blue uniform Parthi Shah holds a shiny staff
Warrant Officer Second Class Parthi Shah led the cadet band while holding a ceremonial staff. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)
cenotaph guard presents a shiny knife while wearing white gloves
A cenotaph guard presents a ceremonial knife. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)

