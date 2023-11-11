Saskatoon's 2023 Remembrance Day in photos

The annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Saskatoon's SaskTel Centre on Saturday morning marked several anniversaries for the Canadian military.

First established in 1923, the Royal Canadian Navy Volunteer Reserve celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2023.

Many naval reservist volunteers served in the Second World War, and today, reservists make up a third of the over 12,000 members of the Royal Canadian Navy, according to a news release from the Saskatoon Remembrance Day Committee.

The event also recognized the 150th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the 30th anniversary of the battle of the Medak Pocket in Croatia.

Here are some of the images CBC captured at the 2023 ceremony.