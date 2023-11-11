Saskatchewan · New Saskatoon's 2023 Remembrance Day in photos
Remembrance Day in Saskatoon took place with a ceremony at the Sasktel Centre on Saturday morning.
2023 event marks important anniversaries for Royal Canadian Navy Volunteer Reserve, RCMP
CBC News
Parade commander Lt.-Cmdr. Mike Su leads the march bringing everyone off of the stage at the Remembrance Day ceremony at Saskatoon's SaskTel Centre on Saturday.
The annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Saskatoon's SaskTel Centre on Saturday morning marked several anniversaries for the Canadian military.
First established in 1923, the Royal Canadian Navy Volunteer Reserve celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2023.
Many naval reservist volunteers served in the Second World War, and today, reservists make up a third of the over 12,000 members of the Royal Canadian Navy, according to a news release from the Saskatoon Remembrance Day Committee.
The event also recognized the 150th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the
30th anniversary of the battle of the Medak Pocket in Croatia.
Here are some of the images CBC captured at the 2023 ceremony.
Various military branch members prepare backstage before the start of the parade. (Liam O'Connor/CBC) Art Hunter, left, chats before the ceremony with Frank Atchison, right, who served in an artillery unit in the Second World War and is now the oldest Shriner in Saskatchewan. (Liam O'Connor/CBC) Two people in uniform stare up at a Remembrance Day video featuring various veterans telling stories about their service. (Liam O'Connor/CBC ) Members in the Remembrance Day parade stand in place in the SaskTel Centre. (Liam O'Connor/CBC) Celebrated singer-songwriter Loreena McKennitt performs the national anthem after the parade entered the arena. (Liam O'Connor/CBC) Members of the parade applaud during the ceremony. (Liam O'Connor/CBC) The lights in the arena dim and the cenotaph is put under a spotlight for the two minutes of silence. (Liam O'Connor/CBC) Capt. Aaron Vopni plays The Last Post and Rouse during the ceremony. (Liam O'Connor/CBC) During his first time as a cenotaph guard, a bead of sweat drips from Const. Anthony Curti's nose as he stands in position for the entire ceremony. (Liam O'Connor/CBC) A ceremonial knife strapped to the back of a cenotaph guard shimmers in the spotlight. (Liam O'Connor/CBC) A speaker at the ceremony asked the veterans sitting in the arena to rise for applause. (Liam O'Connor/CBC) Reginald Harrison, a 101-year-old Second World War veteran, salutes a cenotaph wreath-layer after the wreath was presented. Harrison served with Bomber Command in England and is now an honorary Snowbird. (Liam O'Connor/CBC) Reginald Harrison's military service medals hang on his jacket. (Liam O'Connor/CBC) HMCS Saskatoon's ship bell was on display for the ceremony. The bell of a ship is preserved for ceremonies after a ship is decommissioned and dismantled for scrap parts. (Liam O'Connor/CBC) Warrant Officer Second Class Parthi Shah led the cadet band while holding a ceremonial staff. (Liam O'Connor/CBC) A cenotaph guard presents a ceremonial knife. (Liam O'Connor/CBC) ABOUT THE AUTHOR
