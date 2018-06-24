Lack of vaccines temporarily close Saskatoon, Regina immunization drive-thru clinics

The Saskatoon immunization drive-thru clinic is temporarily closed after using up its available COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it will re-open when additional allotments of vaccine arrive in the province.

Regina's drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic was also shut down on the weekend after it ran out of vaccines. The province announced that unless there is an unexpected increase in vaccine supplies, it would remain closed until May 2.

The province said on Saturday 11,063 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were delivered across the province.

Overall the province has administered about 345,000 vaccine doses —about 80,000 doses have been given in the Saskatoon zone, and the Regina zone has seen almost 85,000 doses delivered.