Lockdown would help employees more than staying open at reduced capacity: Sask. restaurateur

Restaurants in Saskatchewan are being allowed to stay open, but at a much reduced capacity.

In the meantime, the province is telling people to stay home.

That's a recipe for disaster for the hospitality industry, says Dale MacKay, owner of Grassroots Restaurant Group.

"I think it's very shortsighted for this provincial government to think that they're helping the economy right now, because it's really not," said MacKay, whose group has four restaurants in the province, including Regina's Avenue and Saskatoon's Ayden.

"It's just killing the restaurant industry specifically."

MacKay said in the summer, restaurants could survive — with help along with government programs — under restrictions that allowed 50 per cent occupancy.

But the latest restrictions imposed to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the province say restaurants and bars can seat only four people at a table. Tables must be two metres apart if there's a barrier between them, or three metres apart without, and all guest and reservation information must be kept.

The new rules effectively bring that capacity rate down to 25 per cent and subsidies have gone down for businesses, MacKay told The Morning Edition's Stefani Langenegger.

"We're basically just being kind of bled out in the restaurant industry because we're not being able to operate and give people the experience they want — which is obviously understandable. We're in the middle of a pandemic," he said.

"We have to take precautions and stuff. But we're being put in a situation where we're not even able to break even. We're being put in a position where we're losing money."

MacKay says it is harder to stay open at 25 per cent capacity than to close down. (CBC )

The people suffering the most are his employees, many of whom have been with him for years, he said.

"We're slowly letting them all go or we're basically giving them not enough shifts to live a regular life to pay their rent," MacKay said.

"And if I let a bunch of cooks go or front of the house people go, there's no jobs for them to go to. There's no other restaurant they can go to because we're all in the same situation."

Sask. restaurant owner asks province to shut restaurants down Restaurants are asked to stay open with reduced capacity and customers are asked to stay home. That means many restaurants are struggling to afford to pay their staff. A Saskatchewan restaurant owner says a shutdown would help.

MacKay said if there isn't a mandatory shutdown, restaurants can't just temporarily lay off employees.

Instead, he said they would have to pay out severance, only to hire the staff back in a few weeks.

"So you're basically bankrupting a bunch of businesses, because they can't essentially just lay them off temporarily, which was what we were allowed to do at the beginning of the shutdown in March.

"We were allowed to temporary lay off and then we would hire them all back and they would be able to collect CERB [the Canada emergency response benefit]."

Avenue restaurant in Regina is co-owned by Dale MacKay. (CBC )

MacKay said it will be stressful for a lot of business owners and employees as December is usually their biggest month, followed by lean months in January and February.

He understands these are hard decisions, but points out other provinces have gone into broader shutdowns.

The province could put in targeted subsidies to help small businesses, he said.

"The provincial government can step up and not just wait for the federal government to do everything."

In the meantime, restaurants are trying to stay positive, and with vaccination underway, there is now a light at the end of the tunnel.

"I think the fact that people are staying home is a good testament of Saskatchewan people taking this seriously. And I think that's great," he said.

"But I think our government needs to step up and make some hard decisions.… The elections are over. So now it's time to grow a pair and actually do some work for the people."