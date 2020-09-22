Saskatoon Public Schools report 2 cases of COVID-19

Two schools in the Saskatoon Public Schools division now have COVID-19 cases.

The division announced one case at Colette Bourgonje School and another at James L. Alexander School on Monday.

Both school communities and classrooms have been notified of the cases but further information will not be released, a division spokesperson said in a statement.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is currently conducting contact tracing.

The announcement comes after five schools in the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools division reported several positive COVID-19 cases.