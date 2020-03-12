Feeling awkward trying to navigate COVID-19 social situations? You're not alone

Picture this: You're at a physically distanced barbecue. Maybe it's your first of the summer. You're introduced to someone new and out of habit, you stick out your hand for the person to shake. It's only when they hesitate when you realize: "This is awkward."

COVID-19 has changed social norms for people around the world. So, how do we navigate this brave new world?

"As there is more leeway in what is allowed, it creates more ambiguity and more grey areas in terms of what people are comfortable with," Tamara Hinz, a Saskatoon psychiatrist, said on CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

Step one, Hinz said, is to establish your own boundaries with what you're comfortable with.

"That really kind of has to involve the preferences and wishes of other people in your household," Hinz said.

"It's very stressful to have to go back to the drawing board every single time someone suggests some kind of outing."

Hinz said it does get more complex when members of households disagree on what to do. The most important thing is informed consent, she said.

"It's like any other really important decision that we make in life: You have to be aware of all the factors involved and the pros and cons and have a really open and clear discussion about those things before you can consent to the matter at hand," she said.

There could be situations where people might feel pressured to do things because others are doing them. That peer pressure is likely not overt, but just felt by people because there's room to interpret within public health orders, Hinz said.

"I think by and large, the vast majority of people are just trying to do the right thing and trying to follow the rules the way that they are best interpreting them," she said.

Talking ahead about situations can help avoid some of these feelings of peer pressure and awkwardness, said Hinz.

Even if you're good friends with someone, people might not be used to negotiating back and forth when it comes to a simple social gathering. If possible, try not to shut down your friend if they make a suggestion you aren't comfortable with, Hinz said. Try instead to suggest something back to them that's more in line with your boundary.

"Hopefully you can come up with a plan that suits everybody."