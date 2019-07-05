Saskatoon police trying to find missing 18-month-old girl

Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 18-month-old girl.

Police believe Itzel Delreal-Daniels is with her father, Juan Pablo Carmona-Real, 35.

They were last seen leaving the mother's Saskatoon home on Thursday at 4:20 p.m. CST.

Police do not know where they are heading to, but said Real might be taking her to his home in Alberta, or might be trying to leave Canada for his home country of Mexico.

It's believed they are travelling in a grey four-door car, possibly a Honda. There is a moose bobble head figurine on the front dash board with the word "Canada" on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police, 306-975-8300, or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.