Saskatoon police say officer fired gun during attempted arrest after suspect pointed firearm

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it continues to investigate after an officer fired their gun in response to a suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at officers.

The incident happened on Saturday shortly after 4:00 p.m. CST when officers tried to execute warrants, police said in a release.

The SPS Guns & Gangs Unit observed a suspect who was known to have warrants for his arrest get into a cab in the 3200 block of 33rd Street, north of Confederation Mall, police said.

The man got out of the backseat of the vehicle when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, according to SPS.

The suspect then pointed a firearm in the direction of police officers and one of the officers fired their gun, police said.

The man allegedly fled into the Confederation Mall. Police have not been able to locate him.

Police said they don't believe there is an immediate threat to public safety.

The incident will be reviewed "in accordance to policy," SPS said.