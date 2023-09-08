Saskatoon police seek missing mom, baby

Krissy Michael and her baby son haven't been seen since Wednesday. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Saskatoon police are requesting the public's help locating a 27-year-old woman and her three-month-old son.

Krissy Michael was last seen around 12:30 p.m. CST on Wednesday.

She was seen leaving a residence in the 100 block of Ave O South with her son Kesler Linklater and her boyfriend Kevin Linklater.

Krissy Michael is described as 5'9" in height, 140 lbs, with shoulder length brown hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Krissy Michael or Kesler Linklater is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.