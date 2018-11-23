Saskatoon cop aims to combat drug trade and addiction with podcast

After years of working as a Saskatoon drug cop, Matt Ingrouille didn't see a lot of long-term positive results.

"It was very obvious that there were more dangerous drugs that were on the street when I left my time in the unit, and there's also more drugs available," Ingrouille said on CBC Saskatchewan's The Morning Edition.

"I thought as one person, what can I do? Because obviously that was an ineffective approach ... It really had no impact."

He decided to try a different tactic in the fight against drug trafficking and addiction, one that would use all the knowledge he gained on the streets.

Ingrouille, who is still a police officer, started a drug education project called Say Know. Now he has launched a podcast with the same name.

The endeavour comes after 13 years as a police officer, five of which were in the drug and organized crime units.

Matt Ingrouille said addiction is "not an issue that we can arrest our way out of." (Shutterstock)

As a drug cop, Ingrouille made connections with drug traffickers and people with addictions and learned a lot about about the drug trade. He said the people with the power to change things — policy makers, researchers, health regions — don't often have that direct connection.

"They're not actually listening to — or having the avenues to hear — the perspectives from the streets."

'Addiction really is a community problem'

The Say Know podcast discusses all things drug-related. Ingrouille interviews people on the front-lines. He said he aims to bridge the gap between policy makers and people on the front-line.

"It's not an issue that we can arrest our way out of," Ingrouille said.

"Addiction really is a community problem, and it really involves community response."

Ingrouille said the easiest way he sees to combat the drug trade and addiction would be to provide legal access.

"Right now, if you are addicted to an illicit substance, you are by nature of our current drug policy a criminal," said Ingrouille.

"You're kind of pushed into that crime world. It's no secret that crime, drugs and addiction goes hand in hand."

He said that as long as things continue as they are, police services and police budgets will continue growing and growing.

Ingrouille said the legal access he's talking about doesn't mean, "you walk into the 7/11 and right there you can choose to have a little bit of meth."

"What it means is providing a legal access to someone who has a substance use disorder."

He said it would help reduce the risk of overdose and death.

"I care about the community I live in. I care about the people I've met," said Ingrouille.

"Once you start talking to quite a few of them and building these relationships, you realize there's some common themes and then you understand and see from a bigger picture what's happening here.

"Just throwing the handcuffs on everybody and sending everyone to jail isn't going to solve any problems."