Constable with Saskatoon police placed on administrative leave after offensive posts

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says a 12-year-member of the force has been placed on a paid administrative leave after making offensive posts on a personal social media account.

"These posts were harmful and offensive to the gender and sexually diverse community," SPS said in a news release.

"I want to assure the public that we take these complaints seriously. We have acted swiftly to address the issue and a thorough investigation will occur," SPS Chief Troy Cooper said in the release.