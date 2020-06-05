Constable with Saskatoon police placed on administrative leave after offensive posts
The Saskatoon Police Service says a 12-year-member of the force has been placed on a paid administrative leave after making offensive posts on a personal social media account.
Police service says posts were offensive to the gender and sexually diverse community
"These posts were harmful and offensive to the gender and sexually diverse community," SPS said in a news release.
"I want to assure the public that we take these complaints seriously. We have acted swiftly to address the issue and a thorough investigation will occur," SPS Chief Troy Cooper said in the release.
