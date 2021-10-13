Saskatoon police lay 1st charge in connection with People's Party election night event

One person has been charged and tickets are pending against three more in connection with a People's Party of Canada gathering last month in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police say the tickets are for violating the province's COVID-19 public health order, which requires masking at indoor public venues.

On Sept. 20, the PPC held an election night event attended by party leader Maxime Bernier at the Saskatoon Inn.

Many people attending the event were not wearing masks, despite the provincial mask mandate that had been re-enacted three days earlier.



Police have not named the person who was charged. They say in the three other cases, the tickets have been written up but have not yet been served.

They also say they continue to investigate in conjunction with public health inspectors.