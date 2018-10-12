Police drug bust turns up fentanyl, meth and possible carfentanil at Saskatoon home

Three people are facing charges after a three-month investigation led to the seizure of fentanyl, meth and fake oxycontin pills containing carfentanil at a Saskatoon home, police say.

The Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team began its investigation into the suspected drug trafficking in August.

On October 11, the team arrested two men and a woman in a vehicle in the Ruth Street and Lorne Avenue area after seeing activity consistent with drug trafficking, according to a news release. Officers found multiple cell phones, more than $10,000 in cash, marijuana, cocaine and a can of bear spray.

After making the arrests, police searched a residence in the 100 block of Maningas Bend, located in the Evergreen area in northeast Saskatoon. Police seized 27 ounces of meth and seven ounces of cocaine, both packaged for distribution, as well as six fentanyl pills, a scale, vacuum sealer, mixing materials and over $20,000 in cash, the release said.

Police also seized 2,390 fake oxycontin pills that were a light green in colour. Initial testing on the pills showed the presence of carfentanil. More testing needs to be done to confirm, police said.

Carfentanil is a derivative of fentanyl, but can be 100 times more powerful and 10,000 times more potent than morphine, police said. It only takes exposure to a very small amount of this drug to be fatal, whether a person eats it, inhales it or absorbs it through his or her skin.

Two men aged 27 and 28 and a 24-year-old woman are facing drug-related charges.