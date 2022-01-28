Saskatoon police seize guns, components made with 3-D printer

Saskatoon police say their guns and gangs unit has arrested a 46-year-old man and charged him with manufacturing restricted firearms.

Police said the case involves components made with 3-D printers.

A 3-D printer creates gun parts by depositing thin slices of material — such as plastics, metals or ceramics — and building the object up layer by layer.

Police are concerned because guns made that way don't have serial numbers and if used in a crime they can't be traced.

Police raided a building in the 200 block of 23rd St. E. on Wednesday and seized guns and gun parts, including 3-D-printed components.

The man was charged with:

Manufacturing firearms.

Possession of firearms for the purpose of trafficking.

Possession of a prohibited device.

He will be held in custody until his next court appearance. Police said their investigation continues.

It's not the first 3-D printed gun case this year. Two weeks ago, the RCMP charged a Weyburn man with making guns and other offences after 3-D printed components were seized.