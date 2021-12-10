Saskatoon police find fentanyl inside teddy bear

Saskatoon police say they have made a "significant" seizure of drugs, including almost 400 grams of fentanyl found stuffed inside a teddy bear.

They have charged a 25-year-old woman with drug trafficking and other offences.

The bust took place earlier this week after a week-long investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the city.

Police also seized smaller packages of the drug, as well as some methamphetamine, ecstasy and materials they say are used by drug traffickers.

Police say the woman was caught engaged in activity consistent with drug trafficking.

The woman was found in possession of .26 grams of fentanyl and $100 cash. Loose fentanyl powder was also located in a vehicle along with bear spray and an air soft pistol.

Saskatoon police say they seized fentanyl, ecstasy, meth, bb guns, airsoft pistols and bear spray following a week-long investigation into drug trafficking. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Later in the week, a home on the 600 block of 7th Avenue North was searched.

Items seized then include:

391 grams of fentanyl in bulk form, hidden inside a teddy bear, within a Canada Post package.

10 grams of methamphetamine.

25 additional grams of fentanyl packaged for street-level trafficking.

30 suspected ecstasy pills.

Packaging material and a digital scale consistent with drug trafficking.

Three BB handguns.

Ammunition.

"This is a significant seizure of fentanyl, as it prevents hundreds of single doses of fentanyl from entering our community," police said in a news release.

"This single, one week investigation protects our citizens from hundreds of potential overdoses as the use of fentanyl is highly dangerous."

The woman was charged with fentanyl trafficking, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and carrying a concealed weapon.