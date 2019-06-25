Saskatoon police charge 15-year-old after threat of violence posted on social media

A 15-year-old has been charged with uttering threats and mischief after a threat to cause violence at a Saskatoon high school was made on social media.

Saskatoon police say they received a report on Monday evening at about 7 p.m. CST of a threat that was made on social media.

The threat involved a school on the 100 block of Bowlt Crescent, which is the location of the joint building that houses Bethlehem Catholic High School and Tommy Douglas Collegiate.

Police investigated and located a 15-year-old at a west side residence in the city. He was arrested and appeared in Saskatoon provincial court to answer to charges.

Saskatoon police said they do not believe there was a risk to public safety, but threats of this nature are taken seriously.